Health eCareers and AAPPR Expand Partnership to Advance Physician and Provider Recruitment and DE&I Efforts

OKEMOS, Mich., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR), the leading authority on physician recruitment, onboarding and retention, is expanding its partnership with Health eCareers as a Strategic Partner for 2024.

AAPPR launched its Partner program in 2017 to create deeper connections between physician and provider recruitment professionals, the organizations they represent and the companies they rely on for technologies and services to recruit, onboard and retain talent effectively.

The program creates a direct line of communication for members to share their challenges and identify solutions that better fit recruitment professionals' needs amid the ongoing physician shortage in the United States.

"AAPPR is committed to advancing the physician and provider recruitment profession and our partners play a significant role in that," said Carey Goryl, CEO of AAPPR. "Our partnership with Health eCareers has provided our members with educational resources and professional connections to support recruitment strategies and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts since 2020. Because of partnerships like this, we are able to continue to improve and expand the ways we serve our members, enabling them to better serve their organizations and communities."

AAPPR will work with Health eCareers, along with its existing partners, to support the organization's mission of advancing healthcare recruitment and improving patient care.

"We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with AAPPR. The work it does to support and advance physician and provider recruitment is critical for our industry and we are honored to continue to be a part of their strategic partner program," said Greg Chang, managing director at Health eCareers. "This program ensures Health eCareers, along with other AAPPR partners, can come together to address industry challenges and provide crucial resources to AAPPR's members."

Each partnership is tailored to fulfill the company's unique business objectives and marketing goals. AAPPR partners receive invaluable visibility with more than 2,000 AAPPR members, including sourcing, recruiting, contracting, credentialing, certifying and onboarding professionals, who play critical roles in influencing the advancement of their healthcare systems. With the continued support of Health eCareers, the Partner program now includes 10 companies working together in support of AAPPR's mission.

For more information about AAPPR or the Partner program visit www.aappr.org or email info@aappr.org. For more information about Health eCareers visit https://www.healthecareers.com/.

About The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR)

The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) is a nationally recognized leader in health care provider recruitment, onboarding, and retention. For more than 30 years, AAPPR has empowered physician and advanced practice provider recruitment leaders to transform care delivery in their communities by providing best-in-class practices, up-to-date industry knowledge, and evolving innovative approaches for hiring, onboarding, and retaining exceptional clinical talent. To learn more or to become an organizational member of AAPPR, please visit https://aappr.org/join-now.

About Health eCareers

Health eCareers brings together physicians, surgeons, nurses, nurse practitioners, PAs, and CRNAs with jobs and career resources in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States, and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that are looking for top talent. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter. Health eCareers is part of the Everyday Health Group.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-ecareers-and-aappr-expand-partnership-to-advance-physician-and-provider-recruitment-and-dei-efforts-302119901.html

SOURCE Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment