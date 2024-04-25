Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May
Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May
Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in May.
Details of the conferences are as follows:
19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference
Location: New York, NY (virtual meetings only)
Date and time: May 16, 2024
Webcast: No formal presentation
52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Location: Westin Boston Seaport District, Boston, MA
Date and time: May 22, 2024, 9:20 am (ET)
Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc24/sessions/51280-ziff-davis/webcast
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health and wellness, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.
Alan Steier
Investor Relations
Ziff Davis, Inc.
investor@ziffdavis.com
Rebecca Wright
Corporate Communications
Ziff Davis, Inc.
press@ziffdavis.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425958675/en/
