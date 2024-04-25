Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in May.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

Location: New York, NY (virtual meetings only)

Date and time: May 16, 2024

Webcast: No formal presentation

52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Location: Westin Boston Seaport District, Boston, MA

Date and time: May 22, 2024, 9:20 am (ET)

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc24/sessions/51280-ziff-davis/webcast

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health and wellness, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Alan Steier

Investor Relations

Ziff Davis, Inc.

investor@ziffdavis.com

Rebecca Wright

Corporate Communications

Ziff Davis, Inc.

press@ziffdavis.com

