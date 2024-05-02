Vincent Triesschijn is building a global team responsible for its ESG (environmental, social and governance) investment strategy, including sustainability policies and investee engagement for investment funds and mandates to maintain global growth in ESG-related products and services within the bank.

As one of the largest Dutch banks and top wealth managers in continental Europe, ABN AMRO has a long history of providing its clients with high standard financial products and services. When it comes to sustainable investing, things are no different.

The company was one of the first in Europe to start reporting on ESG factors and was even one of the first clients and founding partners of Sustainalytics, cementing a long-standing relationship that has kept the group firmly at the forefront of sustainability within the industry.

Today, ABN AMRO is a client of Morningstar Sustainalytics, benefitting from sustainability data that’s incorporated into investment analysis and reporting across the bank.