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Create and schedule data feeds in Direct

The whole range of Morningstar Data is available to explore, analyze and now export with custom feed creation. Whether you use our data feeds or create your own, you can get the data you want, when you need it, in the format you need.

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Turn data into a smart strategy

Rapid data discovery

Use the power of Direct to easily discover the data you need to solve for your business strategy, and turn that data into automated data feeds with the appropriate licensing.

Easy operation

Better vision into what you’re getting. See everything at a glance in the new Feed Manager, which lets you see all scheduled feeds for easy status checks and fine-tuning.

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Spend less time processing and more time analyzing. Data feeds created in Direct are processed by our hosted technology, so your computers aren’t tied up crunching numbers. That means you get more time with Direct by relying on your feeds to deliver the data you want on your schedule.

Related features

Learn about other data access features of Morningstar Direct.

Analytics Lab

Investigate Morningstar data more deeply than ever to discover new opportunities for successful investing.

morningstar_data Python Package

Get seamless access to Morningstar data and the flexibility to use it in your favorite coding environments with the morningstar_data Python package.

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