Rapid data discovery
Use the power of Direct to easily discover the data you need to solve for your business strategy, and turn that data into automated data feeds with the appropriate licensing.
The whole range of Morningstar Data is available to explore, analyze and now export with custom feed creation. Whether you use our data feeds or create your own, you can get the data you want, when you need it, in the format you need.
Use the power of Direct to easily discover the data you need to solve for your business strategy, and turn that data into automated data feeds with the appropriate licensing.
Better vision into what you’re getting. See everything at a glance in the new Feed Manager, which lets you see all scheduled feeds for easy status checks and fine-tuning.
Spend less time processing and more time analyzing. Data feeds created in Direct are processed by our hosted technology, so your computers aren’t tied up crunching numbers. That means you get more time with Direct by relying on your feeds to deliver the data you want on your schedule.