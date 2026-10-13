In today’s US housing market, sellers currently outnumber buyers by the widest margin in a decade, a dynamic that has created the strongest buyer's market the industry has seen in years. Active listings and median days on market are both climbing as more sellers enter the market, and as they do, the cushion that protected existing-home prices during the pandemic boom is eroding.

What does this mean for home builders? A structural shift is underway: new-home prices, which historically carried roughly a 20% premium over existing homes, have flipped to a discount as homebuilders lean on sales incentives, price cuts, and smaller floor plans to keep sales moving.

Despite these headwinds, Morningstar's valuation work shows most housing-related industries trade at a discount to fair value, suggesting the market may be pricing in more pessimism than the fundamentals warrant. Get the full 2026 Q2 housing market analysis to see where exactly value lies in a challenging cycle.