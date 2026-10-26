SpaceX's latest spectrum purchase has pushed uncertainty higher across the US telecom sector. The October 8th purchase renewed fears that the firm could eventually build a terrestrial wireless network, pushing Morningstar's uncertainty ratings on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile from medium to high.

Meanwhile, telecom carriers in Canada are facing a pricing stalemate. Slowing immigration and Quebecor's national wireless expansion have pressured the Big Three's growth. Fierce broadband competition in Mexico and Brazil define the quarter for Latin American telecoms as Mexico's new phone number registration mandate and Brazil's fragmented broadband market keep competitive intensity high.

Download Morningstar's Telecom Americas 2026 Q4 report for in-depth analysis, valuation data, and top stock picks built for advisors, asset managers, and wealth managers navigating the telecom sector.