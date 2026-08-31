The First South Africa Fund House Comparison: Where the Largest Fund Families Really Stand

South Africa’s asset management landscape is evolving quickly—and understanding which firms are truly built for long-term investor success has never mattered more. In this new Morningstar review, we unpack the parent level qualities that shape outcomes across market cycles, from investment culture and team stability to product governance and fee discipline.

Download the full report to explore a data-driven comparison of 11 South African asset management firms. The analysis provides a comparative view of how each organization satisfies the fundamentals that matter most: team experience, commercial discipline, performance durability, and long-term alignment with investors.