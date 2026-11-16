Article 8 and Article 9 funds now hold 58% of EU fund assets, but investor appetite is shifting. Article 8 inflows slowed to roughly half of last year’s pace, Article 9 funds slipped back into outflows, and fund launches continued to fall as managers and investors wait for clarity on the next phase of EU sustainable finance regulation.

This quarterly report examines where money is moving across sustainable funds, from asset classes and investment strategies to individual funds and providers. It also looks at how passive funds are gaining ground, why inflows favour funds with lower sustainable-investment commitments, and where the SFDR 2.0 negotiations stand.

Download now to see the latest trends in Article 8 and Article 9 funds.