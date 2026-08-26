After a strong 2025, markets entered 2026 facing renewed volatility, shifting central‑bank expectations, and rising geopolitical risk. The first quarter marked the worst quarter for stocks since 2022, as global equities pulled back, bonds repriced sharply, and dispersion across regions, sectors, and styles widened; creating both risks and opportunities for investors.

Dive into Morningstar’s Global Convictions report to understand the forces shaping markets in the first quarter of 2026 and what today’s volatility could mean for the year ahead.