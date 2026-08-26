The 2024 Industrial Gas Industry Landscape

Industrial gas firms produce and distribute atmospheric gases, like oxygen and nitrogen, and process gases, like hydrogen and carbon dioxide. Those gases are consumed in a variety of markets, including healthcare, electronics, food and beverage, energy, and metal. Thanks to the resilient business models of industrial gas firms like Air Liquide, Air Products, and Linde, they’re poised to capitalize on new production and emission methods of hydrogen.

The sector is committed to a sustainable future, setting ambitious targets to significantly reduce their carbon emissions over the coming decade. This dynamic landscape presents a compelling opportunity for continuous innovation and leadership in clean energy solutions.

Download the report now to learn how the shift from grey hydrogen to blue and green hydrogen can contribute to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth over the next five years.