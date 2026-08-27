Fund Family Digest: Canada in 2025

Morningstar's Fund Family Digest helps investors evaluate the largest fund families in a region as measured by the assets they manage in open-end funds and exchange-traded funds. In its inaugural year, this edition highlights the 50 largest fund families in Canada.

This report is packed with Morningstar's data, ratings, and insights, highlighting the Parent Pillar rating—one of the three pillars of the Morningstar Medalist Rating. This rating reflects analysts' views on how well an asset manager serves investors' interests, considering factors like investment culture, business structure, and philosophies that guide fees and compensation. Most asset managers in this report are evaluated by Morningstar's research team, while others receive ratings through algorithmic methods.