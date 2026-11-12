Chasing New Frontiers: What Enterprise AI Adoption means for Anthropic's Valuation

Anthropic is building its business on two reinforcing pillars: training frontier large language models, and monetizing access to them through its API platform and first-party applications, including Claude Code and Cowork. Enterprise AI adoption remains in its early stages, and that gap between appetite and actual penetration is central to the company’s growth story.

Morningstar's fair value estimate of $92 per share values Anthropic's equity at $1.7 trillion, with a wide range of outcomes: the bull case dependent on rapid enterprise AI adoption, while the bear case falls significantly if scaling laws stop holding and compute capacity fails to materialize as planned.

As it stands now, roughly 50% of the Fortune 500 are not yet meaningfully engaged with the company, making this low-penetration, high-appetite dynamic as a secular tailwind. For financial professionals keeping an eye on the Anthropic IPO, this report offers an examination of how fast—and how far—that adoption curve might run.