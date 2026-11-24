Battery energy storage systems (BESS) have rapidly evolved from a niche technology into one of the fastest-growing segments of the global power sector. As renewable energy deployment accelerates, batteries are becoming essential for improving grid flexibility, reducing curtailment, and supporting the transition to a lower-carbon energy system.

Our latest research explores how the battery boom is reshaping electricity markets, creating new investment opportunities, and influencing the outlook for utilities across Europe, the US, and beyond. Discover which markets offer the strongest returns and which companies are best positioned to benefit.