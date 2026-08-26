The Impact of Self-Driving Cars on Autonomous Vehicle Insurance

As technological advancements continue, the self-driving car market is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. In fact, our data suggests the global market size for autonomous driving will be about $300 billion by 2030. But this new era also brings a host of questions and considerations for the auto insurance industry.

Our latest report analyzes the impact of self-driving cars on auto insurance, the development and adoption of autonomous driving technology, future auto insurance outlooks, and more.

Get the report to find out what opportunities and challenges exist for investing in auto insurance.