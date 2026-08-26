Apparel Industry Insights: Q1 2025

While the combination of stimulus spending and economic recovery in 2021 brought soaring shares for apparel firms, a series of challenges followed—including general inflation, supply chain disruptions, and new competition.

Most recently, short-term risks remain high, as the imposition of US tariffs have reversed some of last year’s gains.

Our Q1 2025 Apparel Industry Pulse analyzes industry drivers, competitive challenges, apparel manufacturer and retailer valuations, and more.

Download the report now to explore top apparel industry trends and investment opportunities for your clients.