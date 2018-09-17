What's the Hubbub With BBB Bonds?

In March, my colleague Emory Zink wrote about elevated risks of a sell-off in the corporate bond market (" Tiptoeing Towards the Exits in Corporates "). Citing remarkably narrow option-adjusted spreads among investment-grade corporate bonds (85 basis points in January--a decade low), she discussed some intermediate-term bond funds that had begun to pare back their corporate exposures.

As of September 2018, investment-grade corporate bonds continued to look rich despite some widening (investment-grade credit spreads sat at 113 basis points at the beginning of the month). Over the past year, bearish investors have cited the increasing share of BBB bonds in investment-grade corporate indexes as reason for concern. Because these bonds straddle the investment-grade/high-yield divide, they are considered the least secure within the investment-grade spectrum, and thus more at risk of downgrade. The share of BBB debt in the Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond Index grew to 48% in July from 33% a decade ago, suggesting that the quality of the overall investment-grade corporate market is on the decline.

But the growth of BBB rated bonds in the index presents a mixed picture. Some managers point out that there remain healthy slivers of that market. In August, Neuberger Berman noted that many of the newest entrants to the BBB bucket were financials, as ratings agencies adopted tougher criteria for banks after the financial crisis, despite positive trends in the quality of these companies' balance sheets. Excluding financials, the proliferation of BBB corporate bonds augurs a less-benign outlook. Low interest rates and tax reform stimulus have encouraged debt-financed mergers in sectors that historically haven’t engendered much of that activity. J.P. Morgan pointed to telecoms as a sector in which merger and acquisition enthusiasm has encouraged increased leverage in these typically defensive companies.

From January through August 2018, the Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate Bond index lost 2%--double the 1% loss of the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. That weakness led some funds to add to their BBB exposures. The median exposure to BBB bonds in the intermediate-term bond Morningstar Category was 18% as of September.

Rob Galusza and Dave DeBiase at Fidelity Intermediate Bond (FTHRX) (with a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Silver) increased the fund’s exposure to BBB bonds to 28.5% as of July 2018, up from 20% a year earlier. Yet, that credit risk was balanced with a cautious duration stance. As of September, the fund had a relatively low duration compared with peers (around four years, putting it in the shortest quartile of the category). From January through August 2018, the fund’s 0.44% loss ranked within the best quartile of the intermediate-term bond category.

Bronze-rated T. Rowe Price New Income (PRCIX) also picked up a few more percentage points of BBB. As of July, it held close to 24%. Although the T. Rowe team noted tightening spreads in investment-grade credit, they preferred to take the additional income on these bonds as opposed to adding risk by lengthening duration. Its year-to-date 1.1% loss through August 2018 lagged 60% of peers.

A few managers with perennially large BBB exposures took haircuts. Gold-rated Loomis Sayles Investment Grade Bond (LSIIX) is noteworthy for carrying a sizable BBB stake (not to mention its typical 10% allowance to high yield). In July 2018, the fund held nearly 20% in BBB, down from 30% a year ago. Yet that credit risk was balanced with just over 40% in cash, cash-equivalents, and U.S. Treasuries. From January through August 2018, that ballast insulated the fund's losses on its investment-grade holdings, propping its 0% return in the best decile of its category.

Gold-rated Dodge & Cox Income (DODIX) held 27% in BBB debt as of July, a slight decrease from its 31% a year ago. Similarly, additional caches of government and junk bonds insulated its performance when rates blew out in the start of the year. From January through August 2018, the fund’s returns sat in the best quintile of the intermediate-term bond category.