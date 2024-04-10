Ziff Davis Shopping Activates New Partnership With Premier Influencer Network, Mom Media

Ziff Davis Shopping and Mom Media announce strategic new partnership to enhance influencer capabilities for brand partners, tapping its industry-leading network of influencers and content creators

The partnership will enable expanded influencer solutions for RetailMeNot, Offers.com, BlackFriday.com and more across the ZDS portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ziff Davis Shopping, announced it reached a strategic partnership agreement with New York-based Mom Media, a leading influencer media firm specializing in parenting, family, and women's content, to expand its influencer capabilities and programming in 2024.

In May 2023, Ziff Davis' Everyday Health Group acquired Mom Media, the creator of Mom 2.0, the nation's longest-running community of parenting influencers, reaching over 400 million individuals across key consumer categories like beauty, CPG, health, fashion, parenting, tech, retail, automotive and more. Launched in 2008, Mom Media and its Mom 2.0 community have been widely credited with pioneering today's $20B+ per year influencer marketing industry, working with brands like Amazon, New Balance, Dove, Carters, Google, Nike, Best Buy and more to create compelling content with influencers spanning celebrity status to niche influencer campaigns.

The partnership between Ziff Davis Shopping and Mom Media provides another channel for shoppers to engage with the thousands of retail brands that use the shopping portfolio's promotional tools across sites like RetailMeNot and Offers.com to drive consumer awareness, store traffic and sales for merchant partners.

"We are thrilled to kick off this exclusive partnership with Mom Media," says Magali Darling, SVP of Sales at Ziff Davis Shopping. "Their extensive database of online creators and influencers, combined with our award-winning Branded Content studio's commitment to creating industry-leading content campaigns, offers an unparalleled opportunity for Ziff Davis Shopping to enhance its impact among today's audiences. This collaboration not only positions us to maximize our potential in the influencer marketing landscape but also extends this opportunity to our thousands of retail partners."

The Mom Media integration is spearheaded by John Pacini, longtime CEO of Mom Media Enterprises, who now leads the Mom Media division at Ziff Davis Everyday Health Group. "Teaming up with Ziff Davis Shopping is an exciting opportunity to bring world-class influencer and word-of-mouth marketing capabilities to the broader Ziff Davis family of brands," says Pacini. "By incorporating our proprietary capabilities and unique strengths into Ziff Davis Shopping's offerings, we are able to create compelling social campaigns, while also fostering new and exciting opportunities for content creators."

Through this partnership, RetailMeNot and Ziff Davis' portfolio of shopping brands will leverage Mom Media's expertise in creator-based marketing to generate a multitude of opportunities for the company and its extensive network of premier retail partners. The result is deeper engagement, better audience insights and higher ROI.

About Ziff Davis Shopping:

Ziff Davis Shopping is dedicated to delivering exceptional user and partner experiences across a portfolio of leading brands in the Shopping, Savings and Lifestyle verticals. Ziff Davis Shopping's mission is to be the most trusted purchase companion, helping users find the best retailer and product offers, cash back rewards, seasonal deals, and expert editorial shopping content for all their wants and needs with solutions including RetailMeNot, Offers.com and BlackFriday.com. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

About Mom Media:

Founded in 2008, Mom Media is North America's premier organization for parenting content creators, marketers, and media. Its flagship brands include Mom 2.0®, The Iris Awards® industry-leading awards platform, and the annual Mom 2.0 Summit® national conference. Now entering its sixteenth year, the company is home to compelling content, engaging relationships, peerless events, and impactful campaigns.

About Ziff Davis:

Ziff Davis (Nasdaq: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

