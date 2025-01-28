How Jupiter Streamlines Performance Reporting with Direct

Among a sea of data providers, choosing the right partner is a make-or-break decision. So why Morningstar? For Kabakova, it all boils down to one key factor – functionality.

“When I started at Jupiter, there was only one Morningstar Direct license”, Kabakova reflects. “By chance, the license was actually in my team, so I decided to dig deeper into Direct and find out just how much we could get out of it. It’s an undeniably powerful platform, but what really stood out to me was how intuitive the system was and continues to be.”

Since then, Kabakova has established herself as a Morningstar Direct superuser. The result? She has become the go-to source of knowledge for her team.

“I’m in Morningstar Direct daily”, Kabakova notes. “I’d even say I’m in it every hour! So going from being our first ‘official’ user back in 2013 to a daily user now means I’ve gained so much first-hand experience of the platform.

A lot of my knowledge has come from exploring and trying different things. When my team are stuck or have a question, they come straight to me. It’s very rewarding. But like I said, the system itself is very intuitive, which is essential when your team is growing and expanding. People can pick it up in a relatively short space of time.”

Expansion. It’s here that Morningstar’s strength as a partner stands out.

“I noticed I was using Morningstar Direct more and more frequently”, Kabakova reflects. “We kept expanding which meant that our teams grew as we established a presence across different countries. Inevitably, our ambitions as a team grew too.

We went from creating our standard reports and presentations to producing very large and high-profile multi-performance reports. We now track the performance of a fund's peers and look at performance benchmarking on a monthly basis. These reports are used by everyone, from finance to our Chief Investment Officer.

While we had access to other data providers, we kept coming back to Morningstar Direct. It has the level of coverage we need, but the data automation capabilities also proved invaluable, especially as our reports grew in terms of scope and frequency. That’s been essential to our success, having semi-automated reports that don’t sacrifice quality when it comes to data accuracy.