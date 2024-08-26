How Alexforbes Tells a Compelling Investment Story with Direct

As Khan acknowledges, data sits at the very core of developing new investment solutions.

“Data informs so much of what we do, from our internal strategies to the way we communicate externally. I’ve seen several areas where data has been instrumental to success.

The first is portfolio construction. Managers need an extensive understanding of the investment landscape; the different industry trends, outflows and inflows, regulatory requirements, and client preferences. With Direct, I’m able to bring in all this independent and objective data, access the underlying holdings data, and manipulate the datasets according to my objectives. You’re able to look through various lenses, which is very beneficial.

However, Morningstar's data provides comprehensive insights that go beyond the basics. While you can view the data in isolation, the insights bring it to life by adding an additional layer of depth and context that are fundamental to informed decision-making and our overall strategy.

Secondly, I find the data helpful when it comes to navigating regulations. In recent years, we’ve seen regulations evolve, specifically Regulation 28”, Khan notes. Introduced by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and issued under the Pensions Fund Act, Regulation 28 increases the limit people can invest in offshore funds from 30% to 45%, allowing for greater portfolio diversification.

“With an increase in limits, having access to more data about offshore funds has really been valuable when it comes to implementation. We’re able to look at the regulations, analyse the research and datasets, create investment products that are compliant, and offer actionable insights about how to implement new rules. All of this comes back to being able to serve our client base.”