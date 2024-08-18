How Handelsbanken Fonder AB Scales Data with Analytics Lab

As a Senior Performance Analyst at Handelsbanken Fonder AB – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Svenska Handelsbanken AB – Peter Skillemar has been an integral part of the Performance Research team for more than 17 years. From calculating the performance of Fonder’s mutual funds to validating the data surrounding institutional mandates, Skillemar’s role requires him to live and breathe high-quality data.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB is one of the biggest financial institutions operating in the Swedish market, with a reputation for excellence. It’s no surprise then that Handelsbanken Fonder AB is trusted among investors throughout the market, offering more than 100 funds (comprised of a mixture of active and passive funds alongside ETFs) with an AUM surpassing SEK 900 billion (just shy of GBP 65 billion).

Clearly, a data-centric role requires one vital resource – data. While Skillemar’s team previously relied on reports from Morningstar Direct, a unique opportunity arose to transition to Analytics Lab, a flexible coding environment within Direct that combines Morningstar’s data with JupyterLab, an open-source data-science tool.

The result? A dedicated platform where users can create custom analytics, data visualisations, and research narratives.