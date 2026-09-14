How We’re Using AI to Reveal How Fund Managers Really Invest

Investment research has always faced a familiar challenge: there is far more information available than there is time to analyze it.

For a single strategy, researchers may have decades of portfolio holdings, performance records, fund flows, manager commentary, meeting notes, and investment committee discussions. Historically, investigating every promising lead simply wasn't practical.

Now, AI is helping change that. Rather than replacing analysts, AI helps automate data retrieval and exploration, allowing researchers to investigate questions that previously might have required significant quantitative work. That means analysts can spend less time gathering information and more time evaluating what it means.

Of course, AI alone isn’t enough. High-quality data, carefully designed analytical frameworks, and expert interpretation remain essential.