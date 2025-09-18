How to Disseminate Data Through Morningstar
Data providers and fund managers can use these templates, guidelines, and email addresses to disseminate fund data through Morningstar.
We understand the importance of providing accurate, timely and complete fund data to financial market participants and clients.
Delivering data to Morningstar is free of charge. Please review the standards and technical requirements below so we can process your data successfully and display it correctly in our products.
Institutional Investments: CITs, Separate Accounts, Model Portfolios, and Hedge Funds
Annuities: Variable Annuity Subaccounts and Fixed Annuity Crediting Strategies
Each subaccount is typically linked to an underlying fund, which acts as its designated investment vehicle. The performance and value of the subaccount are directly affected by the returns, fees, and market behavior of the underlying fund.
For inquiries regarding the underlying fund, please refer to its legal type (e.g., open-end fund, ETF) above to find the relevant contact information.
Discover Morningstar Products and Services
Morningstar Direct
A global investment analysis application that combines Morningstar data and research with analytics, data science, and productivity tools.
Morningstar Licensed Data
Coverage of registered and unregistered managed investments from around the world, global company and share class data, and exclusive analytics.
ESG Indexes
Solutions designed to support sustainable approaches, including ESG risk mitigation, climate considerations, and impact investing.
Morningstar Sustainalytics ESG Research and Data
Data sets at the security and company levels to ensure compliance with ESG regulations.
Morningstar Reporting Solutions
A range of portfolio reporting solutions for creating factsheets and regulatory documents.