Presentation Studio
Investments aren’t just numbers—they’re stories, and you can tell those stories with Presentation Studio.
This Morningstar Direct module lets you use Morningstar data and analytics to distill complex investment information into clear, custom-branded reports, product comparisons, and presentations.
Streamline custom reporting and factsheet production
Presentation Studio’s unique template design lets firms create custom reports or standardized layouts for easy comparisons and across-the-board consistency so that communications can resonate across different audiences.
Create compelling report visuals in minutes
Drag, drop, and combine Morningstar-designed charts, tables, and graphs with your own data, then customize the report with your unique logo and branding. Create visual stories in minutes, not hours or days, then share them with small internal groups or scale your distribution list with a license.