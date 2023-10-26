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Presentation Studio

Investments aren’t just numbers—they’re stories, and you can tell those stories with Presentation Studio.

This Morningstar Direct module lets you use Morningstar data and analytics to distill complex investment information into clear, custom-branded reports, product comparisons, and presentations.

An illustration demonstrating an investment product comparison report generated with Morningstar Direct Presentation Studio.

Streamline custom reporting and factsheet production

Presentation Studio’s unique template design lets firms create custom reports or standardized layouts for easy comparisons and across-the-board consistency so that communications can resonate across different audiences.

A sample investment report made in Presentation Studio. The report features the brand's logo and colors, all customizable.

Create compelling report visuals in minutes

Drag, drop, and combine Morningstar-designed charts, tables, and graphs with your own data, then customize the report with your unique logo and branding. Create visual stories in minutes, not hours or days, then share them with small internal groups or scale your distribution list with a license.

An illustration of drag-and drop charts in Presentation Studio, featuring a dozen chart design options.

Share your investing strategy with scalable report distribution

A paid distribution license lets you scale the reach of your Presentation Studio report to a wider audience. You can create reports for everything from internal-facing company reports for a large audience to reports for external client meetings and even external-facing channels such as landing pages

A marketing group, for example, could share business intelligence, board reporting, management reporting, and more with audiences who are outside of sales and advisory roles.

An illustration demonstrating the ability to schedule a report to run at a custom cadence in Morningstar Direct Presentation Studio.

Related features

Learn about other features of Direct.

Report Portal

Run customized, strategy-aligned investment report templates anytime, anywhere.

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