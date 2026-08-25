Light-truck sales dominated for the 13th straight year to close out 202, High auto loan delinquencies in reached a 15-year peak in Q4 but show no signs of widespread credit contraction. More affordable monthly payments could become available to consumers in 2026 as leasing is predicted to recover steadily.

Crossovers struggled for the first time in over a decade, but light trucks remain a high-profit sector across automakers. With affordability concerns and constrained EV adoption, hybrid vehicle models are gaining ground, which account for over 12% of sales. As for consumers, strong demand for mobility is present. Annual miles driven rose for the fifth consecutive year, signaling opportunities for automakers and investors alike to align strategies with rising demand patterns.

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