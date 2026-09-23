Sportswear Industry Landscape: 2026

Sportswear sits at the intersection of fashion, athletics, and fandom, and the numbers show an industry that continues to find new ground. The global market is projected to reach $438 billion in 2026 and grow to $528 billion by 2030, outpacing the broader apparel and footwear sector- so which regions provide the largest opportunities for growth?

Much of this growth won't come from mature Western markets, where competition is intense and expansion is slow. Instead, it will come from Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and eventually Africa, where rising middle classes and growing sports participation are reshaping demand.

Companies with strong local distribution and products tailored to regional tastes stand to benefit most, making geographic strategy a key differentiator for investors assessing which firms are built for the next phase of industry growth. Get the full picture on where sportswear growth is headed in our complete industry landscape report today.