Two funds can post nearly identical trailing returns and still have travelled completely different paths to get there. From 2015 through 2020, Dodge & Cox Stock and FPA Queens Road Value both returned roughly 9% a year—yet across 16 market declines since 2010, one beat their shared benchmark 14 times while the other won only twice.

In rallies, the results flipped entirely. An analyst who understands a fund strategy’s process and holdings can state in advance which conditions should help the fund, and which should hurt it. A single trailing number cannot show this. Morningstar Direct AI, launched on 7 November 2026, now can.

The Manager Research Agent lets analysts ask, in ordinary language, which market environments have helped or hurt a fund, separating a blended return into the dated drawdowns, rallies, and periods of style or sector leadership that produced it. Learn how to drive better due diligence with Morningstar regime analysis.