Morningstar Market Environment Analysis: AI-Driven Fund Performance Evaluation
How Can Analysts Properly Evaluate Market Regime Shifts’ Impact on Fund Performance?
Two funds can post nearly identical trailing returns and still have travelled completely different paths to get there. From 2015 through 2020, Dodge & Cox Stock and FPA Queens Road Value both returned roughly 9% a year—yet across 16 market declines since 2010, one beat their shared benchmark 14 times while the other won only twice.
In rallies, the results flipped entirely. An analyst who understands a fund strategy’s process and holdings can state in advance which conditions should help the fund, and which should hurt it. A single trailing number cannot show this. Morningstar Direct AI, launched on 7 November 2026, now can.
The Manager Research Agent lets analysts ask, in ordinary language, which market environments have helped or hurt a fund, separating a blended return into the dated drawdowns, rallies, and periods of style or sector leadership that produced it. Learn how to drive better due diligence with Morningstar regime analysis.