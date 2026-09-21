How Rapid Growth is Reshaping the ETF Landscape for Marketing, Sales, and Distribution Leaders

Active ETFs have quickly become one of the asset management industry's most compelling growth stories. As investor demand, innovation, and new product launches continue to reshape the market, firms across product, marketing, sales, and distribution are evaluating how to capitalize on the growing preference for active strategies delivered through an ETF structure.

This guide explores the factors driving active ETF adoption, the opportunities and challenges emerging from a more competitive landscape, and the strategic considerations organizations should understand as the market continues to evolve.

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