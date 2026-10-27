Navigating the New Direct Infrastructure Landscape
A guide to the evolving market for direct infrastructure investing.
Direct infrastructure has quickly become one of the fastest-growing corners of the private wealth market. Assets in semiliquid direct infrastructure vehicles expanded nearly fivefold, from USD 6.6 billion at year-end 2023 to USD 31.7 billion by mid-2026, as institutional managers such as Blackstone, Brookfield, and KKR brought private infrastructure strategies to a broader investor audience.