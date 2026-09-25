AI Impact on Engineering and Construction Firms

Concerns about artificial intelligence have weighed heavily on engineering firms' share prices this year, as investors worry that AI could dismantle the traditional "billable hours" model that underpins the industry. Meanwhile, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms with data center exposure have seen their stocks propelled by AI infrastructure buildout optimism. Our research finds that the market is overcorrecting in both directions: pricing in worst-case disruption scenarios for engineering-focused firms while extrapolating unsustainable growth rates for specialty contractors. History offers a useful guide here—previous waves of technological disruption, from CAD software to global offshoring, reshaped how engineers work without shrinking the profession. The real question isn't whether AI will drive efficiency gains, but who ultimately captures the value it creates.

US engineering firms with heavy reimbursable contract exposure face the greatest near-term uncertainty, as AI-driven efficiency gains could reduce billable hours unless firms shift toward fixed-price or outcome-based pricing models. Firms with mission-critical end-market exposure—such as nuclear, life sciences, and semiconductor work—carry a structural buffer, since regulatory compliance and legal liability keep human engineers essential regardless of AI capability. For investors assessing risk in the engineering and construction sector, understanding this contract mix and end-market exposure is essential to separating durable value from overpriced disruption fears.

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