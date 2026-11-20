The cost of managed portfolio services continues to fall faster than that of mutual funds. Are the time savings and expertise for advisors worth the management fees?

With nearly 1,750 live portfolios in the Morningstar database, the sector offers advisors access to a wide range of offerings. New launches have slowed following the 2018-23 expansion period, but investor-flow estimates suggest managed portfolio services remain a fast-growing segment of multi-asset investing.

We cover the highlights here—download the UK Managed Portfolios Landscape report to read in full.