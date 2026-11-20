When Are Managed Portfolio Services Right for Your Clients?
The cost of managed portfolio services continues to fall faster than that of mutual funds. Are the time savings and expertise for advisors worth the management fees?With nearly 1,750 live portfolios in the Morningstar database, the sector offers advisors access to a wide range of offerings. New launches have slowed following the 2018-23 expansion period, but investor-flow estimates suggest managed portfolio services remain a fast-growing segment of multi-asset investing.
We cover the highlights here—download the UK Managed Portfolios Landscape report to read in full.
What Are Managed Portfolio Services?
On-platform managed portfolio services handle asset allocation, investment selection, and trade execution for wealth managers and advisors on behalf of their clients.A managed portfolio is a collection of holdings, typically funds and exchange traded funds, held in a client account and managed in line with a model. When the portfolio manager changes or rebalances the model, the investment platform executes the trades automatically.
Managed portfolio services are aimed at advised clients seeking portfolios suited to their attitude toward risk, but who don’t require a bespoke discretionary service.
Benefits of Managed Portfolios
Portfolio Management Expertise
Managed portfolio services allow wealth managers and advisors to offer asset allocation, investment selection, and trade execution to investors. By outsourcing portfolio management to investment professionals, advisors can dedicate more time to client relationships and financial planning.
Falling Costs
Costs remain lower than they were five years ago, although the sharp decline in underlying holding costs appears to be moderating.
Total costs have trended downward faster for managed portfolios than for UK mutual funds. Management fees have remained stable, but the “look-through” cost of portfolio holdings is in decline, meaning that providers are saving costs by investing in cheaper funds.
Holding types have a big influence on costs. Underlying holding costs come in more than 3 times higher for managed portfolios that mainly use active funds, compared with competitors that mainly use passive funds.
While it’s not the only consideration for advisors, the similarity of offerings means that cost is an area of competition and potential differentiation.
Different Tax Treatment Compared to Funds
Tax treatment for managed portfolios is different to funds, which is important if investing outside a tax wrapper. With funds, tax is handled inside the fund itself. In a managed portfolio each individual asset can separately realize taxable capital gains, so every rebalance or trade could have tax consequences.
How Have Managed Portfolios Performed?
The most cautious categories outperformed their Morningstar indexes over the five years to September 2026, while the most adventurous categories generally lagged behind their benchmarks. Narrow equity market leadership and strong equity-market performance made benchmark-relative performance especially challenging in higher-equity portfolios.
However, the index becomes a more challenging yardstick in the more adventurous categories.
This chimes with Morningstar research indicating higher success rates for active management in fixed income than in equities.
Multi-asset funds and managed portfolios typically share the same drivers of underperformance.
- Costs: Management fees and the costs of underlying holdings all detract from investors’ returns.
- Allocation differences: Portfolios with an equity underweighting compared with the index, or those making untimely allocation shifts, faced a performance headwind as equities significantly outperformed bonds.
- Security selection: The outperformance of giant US companies has made portfolio construction decisions—such as at a geographical, sector, or stock level— particularly important for equity-heavy allocation strategies.
- Market-timing attempts: Only a handful win at market timing – most lose to a steady, static portfolio.
What’s in Managed Portfolios?
More than 75% of managed portfolios in the Morningstar database label themselves “open architecture.” That means they can invest in nonproprietary managed investments with a wide choice of possible holdings.
The remaining 25% stick to in-house funds.
Passive and blended offerings are on the rise across asset classes
The proportion of offerings with primarily actively managed holdings is in steady decline. Cost considerations are a key driver of the trend, with most recent launches using greater passive content and styling themselves “Passive” or “Blended.”
Portfolios marketed as active now account for 38% of the market, down from 61% five years ago.
Open-end funds dominate
Open-end funds account for approximately 91% of average portfolio allocations. They provide advantages such as:
- Platform availability
- Scalability and liquidity
- Ease of execution
ETF usage increased to 8.6% of average allocations from 7.5% a year earlier, though ETFs remain supporting rather than primary portfolio building blocks. Their advantages—such as low costs and access to specific passive exposures—also come with the drawback of more complex execution on platforms.
The most popular equity funds are passive
Many of the most held funds are passive funds providing cheap, straightforward, market-cap-weighted index exposure to geographical regions or major country markets. The most popular options span the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and global emerging markets, as well as listed real estate and listed infrastructure.The Fidelity Index US Fund was the most-held equity fund in our study. The report also covers the top 10 most popular active equity funds.
Widely held fixed-income funds feature core exposures
Passive funds also dominate the list of top 10 most-held fixed-income funds. Core exposures like US and UK government bonds, and global aggregate bonds, feature most heavily.Vanguard Global Short-Term Bond Index moved into the top spot in the 2026 study, highlighting demand for defensive, lower-duration bond exposure. For active fixed income funds, ethical and sustainable strategies are among the most owned.
Alternatives use remains modest
Managed portfolios stick mainly to equity, bond, and cash allocations. Alternatives allocations are lower than we find in the equivalent multi-asset fund categories.
The diversification benefits of alternatives come with a cost trade-off. As liquidity is critical for managed portfolios, alternatives use is chiefly through liquid alternatives funds. Some providers are prepared to use listed, closed-end vehicles for access to direct assets, but this tends to be in small doses because liquidity and premiums/discounts to NAV need to be monitored.
What Are the Best Managed Portfolio Options?
Morningstar’s UK Managed Portfolio Database is the first independently collected market database of UK managed portfolios implemented on platforms. As of October 2026, it covered 1,745 live portfolios from 79 provider firms.
The comprehensive data includes:
- Asset allocation
- Complete portfolio holdings
- Costs
- Independently calculated performance and risk reporting