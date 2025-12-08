Do Not Sell or Share my Personal Information

Last updated: April 15, 2025

This page is intended for United States users in the states of California, Colorado, and Connecticut only.

Consumers in certain US states have the right to opt-out of either the “sale” or “sharing” of their personal information, or of “targeted advertising,” as these terms are defined in such laws. While we generally do not “sell” personal information in the traditional sense (i.e., for money, and with the exception noted below regarding our affiliate PitchBook), our use of third-party analytics and advertising cookies may be considered “selling,” “sharing,” or “targeted advertising,” depending on the applicable law. To exercise these opt-out rights, please navigate to the bottom of this page and click the "Do Not Sell or Share" link, which will open a preference center where you can opt out.

Consumers in certain US states may also have the right to opt-out of the “sale” or “sharing” of their personal information, or of “targeted advertising,” using an opt-out preference signal. If our website detects that your browser or device is transmitting an opt-out preference signal, such as the “global privacy control”—or GPC— signal, we will opt that browser or device out of cookies on our Site that result in “sale,” “sharing,” or “targeted advertising.” If you come to our Site from a different device or from a different browser on the same device, you will need to opt out, or use an opt-out preference signal, for that browser and/or device as well.

Additionally, in the last twelve months, our affiliate, PitchBook Data, Inc. (“PitchBook”), has sold personal information. PitchBook makes information relating to the ownership of privately held companies available to its subscribers. This data includes identifiers (name and contact information) and professional or employment-related information (job titles and other similar information) relating to individuals. You can find out more about PitchBook and its privacy practices here. To opt-out of the sale of your personal information by Pitchbook, please submit a request by sending an email to donotsell@pitchbook.com, subject line "Do Not Sell My Personal Information," and include your full name and US state of residence.

Finally, consumers in certain US states may also have various other rights under their respective consumer privacy laws, that among these might include (depending on the applicable law): the right to know or access, the right to delete, and the right to correct, among others. To exercise any of these rights (other than the right to opt-out of sale and/or sharing via the website or by PitchBook), you may submit a request through one of the methods listed below:

• Webform: https://www.morningstar.com/request-data

• Email: privacyenquiries@morningstar.com