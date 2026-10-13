Morningstar Retirement Manager Help Center

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©Morningstar Investment Management LLC. All Rights Reserved. The Morningstar name and logo are registered marks of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Retirement offers research- and technology-driven products and services to individuals, workplace retirement plans, and other industry players. Associated advisory services are provided by Morningstar Investment Management LLC, a registered investment adviser and subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.
Morningstar® Retirement Manager℠ is intended for citizens or legal residents of the United States. Investment advice generated by Morningstar Retirement Manager is based on information provided and limited to the investment options available in the defined contribution plan. Projections and other information regarding the likelihood of various retirement income and/or investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual results, and are not guarantees of future results. Results may vary with each use and over time.
All investments involve risk, including the loss of principal. There can be no assurance that any financial strategy will be successful. Morningstar Retirement does not guarantee that the results of their advice, recommendations or objectives of a strategy will be achieved.
Morningstar® Retirement Manager℠ is intended for citizens or legal residents of the United States. Investment advice generated by Morningstar Retirement Manager is based on information provided and limited to the investment options available in the defined contribution plan. Projections and other information regarding the likelihood of various retirement income and/or investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual results, and are not guarantees of future results. Results may vary with each use and over time.
All investments involve risk, including the loss of principal. There can be no assurance that any financial strategy will be successful. Morningstar Retirement does not guarantee that the results of their advice, recommendations or objectives of a strategy will be achieved.