Connecting every step of the retirement plan journey
Retirement planning is more complex than ever. Morningstar Retirement provides structured support for advisors, plan sponsors, and recordkeepers—helping define roles, align efforts, and power personalization.
Gain clarity across the retirement ecosystem
Advisors, plan sponsors, and recordkeepers each have a role to play in retirement outcomes. We bring shared understanding and alignment so everyone can move forward together.
Let’s work together
©2026 Morningstar Investment Management LLC. All Rights Reserved. The Morningstar name and logo are registered marks of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Retirement offers research- and technology-driven products and services to individuals, workplace retirement plans, and other industry players. Associated advisory services are provided by Morningstar Investment Management LLC, a registered investment adviser and subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.