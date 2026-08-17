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How one RIA boosted model portfolio performance
Every quarter, United Advisors America uses Morningstar to run portfolio analysis and shape allocation decisions.“If we didn’t have the research, we wouldn’t have the performance we have on our model portfolios,” their COO said.