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1.4M
Investment offerings in our coverage, including stocks, funds, and similar vehicles.
Source: Morningstar Direct.
13M
Private companies covered by PitchBook, a Morningstar company.
Source: PitchBook.
250K+
Open-ended funds and ETF share classes covered with Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings.
Source: Morningstar Direct.

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How one RIA boosted model portfolio performance

Every quarter, United Advisors America uses Morningstar to run portfolio analysis and shape allocation decisions.“If we didn’t have the research, we wouldn’t have the performance we have on our model portfolios,” their COO said.
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