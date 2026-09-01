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Best Practices for Portfolio Management

See your investment portfolios more clearly than ever with tips from Morningstar’s industry experts.

Get actionable advice on the portfolio lifecycle

In choppy markets, investment teams need the agility to act on new opportunities and the precision to fine-tune portfolios. Both start with a complete picture of your portfolios.

Reimagine the portfolio management lifecycle with the help of these in-depth resources.

Analyze portfolios from every angle

Holdings-based analysis

Go beyond traditional returns-based analysis for deeper insights. Complete holdings data can improve your strategic foresight—and your investment outcomes. 

Attribution analysis

Exposure insights can help pinpoint what truly influences performance, so you can make informed adjustments to your investment strategy.

Scenario and historical analysis

Forecast how investments might perform in volatile market conditions. Predictive modeling can help you anticipate market shocks for more resilient portfolios.

Consolidated data sources

Replace data silos with a single source of truth. Teams can collaborate more effectively with shared access to investment insights.

Explore new ways to slice and dice portfolios

For ideas on how you can improve processes, download our guide.

Turn insights into actionable reports and presentations

Visual storytelling

Charts, graphs, and infographics simplify complex data, so your stakeholders can quickly grasp the benefits of your strategic decisions.

Audience-first content

Clients, executive leaders, and colleagues all have different priorities and need different levels of detail. Tailor reports for each audience to be more persuasive.

Automation and templates

Standard, repeatable processes can speed up reporting, getting back time for strategic thinking. You’ll also ensure that your analysis is consistent and accurate.

Shared value across teams

Adopt and maintain consistent branding to underscore your team’s value. That ensures all stakeholders are on the same page.

Master strategies for presenting data

Our guide covers the building blocks of clear investment reporting.

Bolster your due diligence processes

Holistic security evaluation

Combine qualitative insights with quantitative analysis. This thorough approach empowers teams to make data-driven decisions.

Comprehensive risk assessment

Armed with a complete, transparent view of securities, you can better manage potential risk and adhere to compliance standards.

Competitive monitoring

Stand out by regularly evaluating your market position against industry peers. With real-time intelligence, you can stay ahead of the competition.

Regulatory compliance

Understand and anticipate regulatory changes to stay compliant, minimize legal risks, and deepen trust with stakeholders.

Brush up on best practices and trends

See what goes into great due diligence with this webinar.

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Investment teams trust Morningstar Direct to power their strategic portfolio decisions.

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Learn how you can empower your team with data-driven insights and incisive analytical tools today.