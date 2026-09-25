Compelling Website Solutions
Build digital marketing strategies with exclusive data and ratings.
Showcase the strength of your investment products by licensing the Morningstar ratings and visualisations that investors know and trust.
We evaluate investments from the viewpoint of an investor.
You can use our data and ratings to validate important details about your funds—such as how they stack up to their peers or if we expect them to outperform over a full market cycle.
Investor preferences change over time, and we’re constantly evolving, too, from our new sustainability metrics to the Morningstar Medalist Rating.
With access to our full lineup of ratings and research, you can promote the strengths of your fund in new ways, point out a manager’s distinct approach to stock-picking, provide context for a rating, and more.