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Market your investment products with Morningstar Essentials

Showcase the strength of your investment products by licensing the Morningstar ratings and visualisations that investors know and trust.

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Morningstar ratings and visualisations, including the Star Rating, the Medalist Rating, the Sustainability Rating, and the Equity Style Box.

Drive investment with an unlimited use and distribution license of Morningstar’s broadly recognized and valued ratings and visualizations.

Building Investor Confidence With Independent Ratings

We evaluate investments from the viewpoint of an investor.

You can use our data and ratings to validate important details about your funds—such as how they stack up to their peers or if we expect them to outperform over a full market cycle.

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Expanded Coverage to Move the Industry Forward

Investor preferences change over time, and we’re constantly evolving, too, from our new sustainability metrics to the Morningstar Medalist Rating.

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Showing the Power of a Fund Beyond Its Returns

With access to our full lineup of ratings and research, you can promote the strengths of your fund in new ways, point out a manager’s distinct approach to stock-picking, provide context for a rating, and more.

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Essentials Use Cases

An Essentials license gives clients unlimited use and distribution of Morningstar’s ratings, visualizations, and reports. Here are a few ways clients incorporate Essentials.

Compelling Website Solutions

Build digital marketing strategies with exclusive data and ratings.

Enhanced Marketing Materials

Add new dimensions to your firm’s collateral.

Social Media and Media Outreach

Share ratings upgrades with a broad audience.

Next-Generation Factsheets

Create PDF and dynamic HTML reports.

Educational Content

Stay top of mind with timely and independent research through a Morningstar Reprint License.

Client Proposals

Pinpoint your product positioning so that proposals speak to your unique investing goals.

Core Morningstar Ratings and Visualizations

Used together, ratings and visualizations can focus investor attention on what makes your offerings special. You can pair views of historical success with future predictions of outperformance. Or promote fund strengths in new ways, like pointing out its manager’s approach to stock picking. You’ll highlight your strengths and boost your visibility.

Resources

White Paper

Medalist Rating Methodology

White Paper

Portfolio Risk Score Methodology

White Paper

Low Carbon Transition Rating Methodology

White Paper

The Morningstar Rating for Funds Methodology

White Paper

ESG Risk Rating for Funds Methodology

All Methodology Documents

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