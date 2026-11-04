Why Software Companies Are Losing Their Moats

Field: But when Claude came out with the plug-in earlier this year, we revised our entire universe that was subject to this. Our entire software universe, anything to do with that. We reviewed the moats on 132 companies, I believe, and we downgraded about a third of those companies. A lot of them went from narrow moat to no moat. Most of them went from wide moat to narrow moat. That sounds pretty shocking on the outset, because that, qualitatively, comes with downgrades to the share prices, which had absolutely tanked over that period as well. So it changed the dynamics there. But ultimately what it came down to is uncertainty.

For the most part, we’re not saying Claude is going to totally remove the need for software stocks, or that these stocks are dead and their business models are gone from tomorrow morning onward. That hasn’t been the case. There was obviously a danger when the Claude plug-in came out that companies could basically code their own software and not need to buy a generic product anymore. They could make something bespoke. That’s the whole concept.

In reality, however, it’s our thought that software companies exist for a reason. They’ve been around a long time. They have lots of switching costs, which is the primary moat source for these companies. We think that once you install them, once you train your staff on them, once you’ve embedded them in your infrastructure, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to remove them. It costs you a lot of time and effort, and often money, to remove those products or to build your own. But what it does create is a whole lot of uncertainty. We don’t know how the business models will work for some of these companies going forward, and we don’t have visibility on how they’re going to sell things.

Before, if we think about the likes of Salesforce and Adobe, we thought they had long-term moats. We thought they had wide moats and could generate excess returns on capital for about 20 years. We said, “Yeah, they can do it. They’ve been doing it this long, and it’s going to take someone else a very long time to build up that scale and that IP to challenge them.” What we said after this was, “Look, we still think they have that IP. We still think they’re in a good place, but we just don’t think they have that visibility anymore.” Maybe their competitive advantage is only 10 years from now on, not that full 20-year high-water mark, which is why we downgraded a lot of moats.

You can see from the chart on the slide in front of you that a lot of that comes in areas like IT services and enterprise software. That’s where most of the moat downgrades happened, and indeed the price downgrades on the back of it.

One last comment on it: it’s not that we don’t like these companies anymore or that we’re telling people to stay away from them. But the level of uncertainty that’s crept in is still dragging those share prices down. You’ve seen that recently even in some of the results from the last week.