Why Governments Want More People Investing

Pettit: Then the second slide shows the breakdown of household assets according to OECD data. Some of the things that stand out here are really Japan's huge 50% allocation to cash savings. That's there followed by the European countries, which with the exception of the Netherlands, which along with Australia and the UK, really have the largest store of assets in pensions.

Canada stood out to us with the most balanced or evenly distributed breakdown of assets. And then the US were by far the lowest cash levels and highest equity levels, but we think there's more to that story, which we'll come back to as as we get into the discussion.

And then we found research in several markets, which is really confirming this picture and basically saying that amongst their populations, there are sizable numbers of people that have sufficient assets that they could well benefit from investing, hence the the drivers.

So, given this backdrop, we really wanted to use our data and research to contribute and support the growing policy debate. So, we set out to explore what strategies are in place or being explored across a range of developed markets, and then to look at some of the challenges and opportunities that come with them and search out what tactics have shown some signs of success.