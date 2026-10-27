Which Stocks Really Count as AI?

Robby Greengold: We should talk about, and maybe Kenneth you can help us out here, to talk about your way of defining what qualifies as an AI company. If investors are looking for exposure to this theme, they need to understand who the beneficiaries are, who is going to benefit over the next 5-10 years. So maybe you can just introduce this concept and methodology for establishing what is an AI company.

Kenneth Lamont: Yes. So Equity Research have their own definitions that the analysts look at a company and decide how much revenue in the future will come from AI, which is a very direct and very personal way of defining what AI is. But on the Manager Research side of the fence, completely independently, we really leaned into the strengths that we have, which are fund holdings.

So what we did, we went out and identified all of the thematic fund managers globally that target AI and then looked at their fund holdings and did a frequency analysis, essentially crowdsourcing what an AI stock is from the holdings that are out there. And by scoring stocks based on that crowdsourced approach, you can get something like a beta of a theme. And actually the index that you saw in the first graph today was built up using stocks that are most frequently held by managers globally. So I don't need to even know exactly in what way a stock is related to AI. There are many ways in which a company can be considered AI.

I was up in Sweden for work a few weeks ago and they're very proud of their data center ventilation company, which is AI, right? So, how central is that to the AI story? Or a company that takes AI like Delta Airlines and uses it better than its peers to improve its margins? Is that an AI company? So, what we did was we used this score to essentially build a beta or a core basket of stocks which are exposed to the global AI theme.