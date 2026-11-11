UK Managed Portfolio Landscape 2026

The UK managed portfolio services market continues to evolve, offering investors and advisers an increasingly diverse range of solutions. With nearly 1,750 live portfolios from 79 providers, managed portfolios remain a fast-growing segment of the UK multi-asset landscape, despite a slowdown in new launches.

Morningstar’s latest UK Managed Portfolios Landscape report examines how portfolio construction, costs, and performance are changing across the market. Discover why passive and blended approaches continue to gain ground, how cost competition is reshaping the industry, and where portfolio managers are selectively using active strategies to add value.