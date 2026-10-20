UK Autumn Budget 2026

The UK economy heads into the Autumn Budget facing modest growth, renewed inflation pressures, elevated borrowing costs, and limited fiscal flexibility. With government bond yields at multi-year highs and fiscal discipline firmly in focus, investors are watching closely for measures that could influence the outlook for markets and public finances.

In this report, Morningstar Manager Research explores the economic backdrop ahead of Chancellor Healey’s Budget announcement and shares insights from leading fixed income managers. Discover how portfolio managers are positioning across gilts and corporate bonds, what measures they expect to see announced, and the potential implications for investors navigating a changing macroeconomic environment.