Defense has re-emerged as one of the most significant investment themes of the decade. As governments across Europe increase military spending in response to the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, defense companies are entering a new growth cycle supported by rising budgets, expanding order books, and long-term strategic priorities.

Despite strong fundamental growth, recent market volatility has left many defense stocks trading below analysts' estimates of fair value. This report explores where investors can find opportunities across defense stocks and funds, why Europe may offer the most attractive valuations, and how emerging defense technologies are reshaping the sector.

Download now to discover the opportunities in defense investing.