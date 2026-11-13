Moats and Monetization in AI: Our View on How Frontier AI Labs Are Building Economic Moats

Overview

At the heart of our valuation system is a detailed projection of a company’s future cash flows, resulting from our analysts’ research. Analysts create custom industry and company assumptions to feed income statement, balance sheet, and capital investment assumptions into our globally standardized, proprietary discounted cash flow, or DCF, modeling templates. We use scenario analysis, in-depth competitive advantage analysis, and a variety of other analytical tools to augment this process. We think analyzing valuation through discounted cash flows presents a better lens for viewing cyclical companies, high-growth firms, businesses with finite lives (mines, for example), or companies expected to generate negative earnings over the next few years. That said, we don’t dismiss multiples altogether but rather use them as supporting cross-checks for our DCF-based fair value estimates. We also acknowledge that DCF models offer their own challenges (including a potential proliferation of estimated inputs and the possibility that the method may miss short-term market-price movements), but we believe these negatives are mitigated by deep analysis and our long-term approach.

Morningstar’s Equity Research Group (“we,” “our”) believes that a company’s intrinsic worth results from the future cash flows it can generate. The Morningstar Rating for stocks identifies stocks trading at a discount or premium to their intrinsic worth—or fair value estimate in Morningstar terminology. Five-star stocks sell for the biggest risk-adjusted discount to their fair values, whereas 1-star stocks trade at premiums to their intrinsic worth.

Four key components drive the Morningstar rating:

our assessment of the firm’s economic moat.

our estimate of the stock’s fair value.

our uncertainty around that fair value estimate.

the current market price.

This process ultimately culminates in our single-point star rating.

Economic Moat

The Morningstar Economic Moat Rating is a structural feature that Morningstar believes positions a firm to earn durable excess profits over a long period of time, with excess profits defined as returns on invested capital above our estimate of a firm’s cost of capital. The economic moat rating is not an indicator of the investment performance of the investment highlighted in this report. Narrow-moat companies are those that Morningstar believes are more likely than not to achieve normalized excess returns for at least the next 10 years. Wide-moat companies are those that Morningstar believes will earn excess returns for 10 years, with excess returns more likely than not to remain for at least 20 years. Firms without a moat, including those that have a substantial threat of value destruction-related risks related to environmental, social, and governance; industry disruption; financial health; or other idiosyncratic issues, are more susceptible to competition. Morningstar has identified five sources of economic moats: intangible assets, switching costs, network effect, cost advantage, and efficient scale.

Fair Value Estimate

Each stock’s fair value is estimated by using a proprietary discounted cash flow model, which assumes that the stock’s value is equal to the total of the free cash flows of the company is expected to generate in the future, discounted back to the present at the rate commensurate with the riskiness of the cash flows. As with any DCF model, the ending value is highly sensitive to Morningstar’s projections of future growth.

Fair Value Uncertainty

The Morningstar Uncertainty Rating represents the analysts’ ability to bound the estimated value of the shares in a company around the fair value estimate, based on the characteristics of the business underlying the stock, including operating and financial leverage, sales sensitivity to the overall economy, product concentration, pricing power, exposure to material ESG risks, and other company-specific factors. Based on these factors, analysts classify the stock into one of several uncertainty levels: Low, Medium, High, Very High, or Extreme. Our recommended margin of safety—the discount to fair value demanded before we’d recommend buying or selling the stock—widens as our uncertainty of the estimated value of the equity increases.

Market Price

The market prices used in this analysis and noted in the report come from exchanges on which the stock is listed, which we believe is a reliable source.

Morningstar Rating for Stocks

The Morningstar Rating for Stocks is a forward-looking, analyst-driven measure of a stock’s current price relative to the analyst’s estimate of what the shares are worth. Stock star ratings indicate whether a stock, in the equity analyst’s educated opinion, is cheap, expensive, or fairly priced. To rate a stock, analysts estimate what they think it is worth (its “fair value”), using a detailed, long-term cash flow forecast for the company. A stock’s star rating depends on whether its current market price is above or below the fair value estimate. Those stocks trading at large discounts to their fair values receive the highest ratings (4 or 5 stars). Stocks trading at large premiums to their fair values receive lower ratings (1 or 2 stars). A 3-star rating means the current stock price is close to the analyst’s fair value estimate.

Risk Warning

Please note that investments in securities are subject to market and other risks, and there is no assurance or guarantee that the intended investment objectives will be achieved. Past performance of a security may or may not continue in the future and is no indication of future performance. A security investment’s return and an investor’s principal value will fluctuate so that, when redeemed, an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than their original cost.

A security’s current investment performance may be lower or higher than the investment performance noted within the report. Morningstar’s Uncertainty Rating is a useful data point with respect to sensitivity analysis of the assumptions used in our determining a fair value price.

General Disclosure

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Risk Warning

Please note that investments in securities are subject to market and other risks and there is no assurance or guarantee that the intended investment objectives will be achieved. Past performance of a security may or may not be sustained in future and is no indication of future performance. A security investment return and an investor's principal value will fluctuate so that, when redeemed, an investor's shares may be worth more or less than their original cost.

A security's current investment performance may be lower or higher than the investment performance noted within the report. Morningstar's Uncertainty Rating serves as a useful data point with respect to sensitivity analysis of the assumptions used in our determining a fair value price.

Conflicts of Interest

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