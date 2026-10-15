European Banks: 2026 Q4

European banks continue to benefit from higher interest rates, strong capital and liquidity positions, and resilient balance sheets. But as energy-price-driven inflation pushes rate expectations higher and economic growth softens, investors are increasingly questioning how long today's strong earnings momentum can last.

In this latest Industry Pulse, Morningstar Equity Research explores the key European banking trends shaping the sector today. Discover where European bank profitability remains strongest, how the European lending outlook is evolving, and why banking risk management is becoming increasingly important as the sector approaches peak profitability.

Download the report now for an in-depth analysis that identifies both opportunities and risks.