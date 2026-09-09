Europe ETF Monthly Flows Roundup

European ETFs and ETCs attracted EUR 51.8 billion in net flows in August, bringing year-to-date inflows to EUR 321 billion and putting 2026 on track to become a new record year for ETF investing in Europe. The market continued to benefit from strong investor demand for equity exposure, while precious metals products experienced their strongest monthly intake in a decade.

Each month, Morningstar analysts break down fund flows by asset class, domicile, and categories. This report tracks shifts in investor preferences as money flows into and out of investment vehicles. This report compliments our Quarterly Europe Open-End and ETF Flows report.