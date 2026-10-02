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Faster IPO Coverage in Morningstar's Risk Model: See the Risk Sooner
Companies are staying private for longer, reaching greater scale before hitting the public markets, fueled by an abundance of capital and interest from investors. Those stakeholders have increasingly included active fund managers looking to find the market’s next big winner early on.
But when those bets pay off, managers can be left carrying a bulky position with meaningful sway on portfolio volatility once the shares trade alongside the market after an IPO.
That’s why Morningstar’s Risk Model now incorporates newly public companies after one month of trading instead of six. The result is a more accurate and timely assessment of risk.
Why SpaceX's IPO Shows the Value of Faster Coverage
No company exemplifies why this feature is so important as SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket-launching and satellite communications company, which went public in June 2026 at a nearly $1.8 trillion valuation. Managers who invested early reaped huge rewards, none more so than Ron Baron of US-based Baron Partners Fund. He first invested in 2017 and held on as the company’s valuation, and portfolio weighting, soared.
The Portfolio Risk Score Flashed Red as SpaceX Entered the Model
Shortly after the IPO in June 2026, SpaceX was the single largest position in the fund at 35% of net assets. Morningstar’s Manager Research team had already flagged the soaring position’s influence on the portfolio.
Our risk model then confirmed just how impactful the stock had become. Morningstar’s Portfolio Risk Score— a comprehensive all-in-one risk indicator available on Morningstar.com and Morningstar Direct—assigned the fund a score of 125, placing it firmly in the "Extreme" risk category as soon as SpaceX’s public shares registered in the model in July 2026.
Risk Decomposition Shows SpaceX's Outsized Share of Risk
The risk decomposition feature in Morningstar Direct’s Risk Model illustrates SpaceX’s portfolio influence at a more granular level. The data shows SpaceX is expected to contribute to nearly 60% of the fund’s near-term performance variance despite its share of assets at a little more than half that level.
The next highest contribution comes from Tesla at 15%, which is roughly in line with its portfolio weighting. The remaining 28 stocks make up the remaining 28% of risk.
What the Next Wave of Mega-IPOs Means for Investors
As artificial intelligence companies follow SpaceX in the next wave of mega-IPOs, investors need to watch for similar effects across their holdings. A position that grows quietly while a company is private can become a major source of portfolio risk soon after it lists. Faster insights into newly public companies give Morningstar users an early read on these emerging risks.
See how Morningstar Direct surfaces portfolio risk.