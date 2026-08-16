Morningstar Direct

Morningstar Direct is a comprehensive application that helps asset and wealth managers build their assets and manage their portfolios by supporting market research, product creation, positioning, marketing, and distribution strategies.

Sign in to Direct
An illustration of fund and portfolio analytics tools in Direct, featuring charts on valuation and risk factor attribution.

Direct is everything that makes Morningstar special: data and research, ratings, analytics, design, and a mission of empowering investor success.

A decorative image designed for aesthetic purposes only.

Seamless access

Get seamless access to Morningstar data and centralize the tasks most critical to portfolio managers, product developers, marketers, analysts, and researchers.

A decorative image designed for aesthetic purposes only.

Analytics

Combine your proprietary data with ours, then use our methodologies to create customized results and tell your story on your terms.

A decorative image designed for aesthetic purposes only.

Choice

Choose the foundational and contextual data you need, whether it’s one dataset or 100.

A decorative image designed for aesthetic purposes only.

Efficient delivery

Discover a universe of data with support from your personal AI research assistant, then receive it in the format you need, be it a data feed, a report, or raw code. 

Direct use cases

Research and analysis

Quality data doesn’t just ground effective analysis; it builds trust. Show your clients how your recommendations align with their goals with our global dataset that’s one of the broadest in the industry.

Product creation

Construct and analyze investment strategies before they hit the market, then iterate on them to continue to drive high performance.

Portfolio management

Curate a library of model portfolios, custom benchmarks, and accounts with our creation, analysis, and management tools, then connect that library to modules across Direct for deeper insights.

Investment reporting

Streamline the creation and distribution of collateral to client-facing groups and keep the whole team connected with custom templates approved by your compliance team.

What our clients are saying

Direct features

An illustration of scenario analysis for an investment portfolio in Direct Lens.

Direct portfolio management

Create, edit, and analyze portfolios quickly and efficiently using a clear, intuitive interface.

An illustration showing how to create a data feed in Morningstar Direct.

Data feeds

Empower investor success with independent, comprehensive, and timely data delivered how you want, when you want it, in a format you can use.

An illustration showing a product comparison report generated with Presentation Studio in Morningstar Direct.

Presentation Studio

Use Morningstar data and analytics to distill complex investment information into clear, custom-branded reports, product comparisons, and presentations.

An illustration showing template setting options within Report Portal in Morningstar Direct.

Report Portal

Run customized, strategy-aligned investment report templates anytime, anywhere.

An illustration showing a line graph comparing broad theme assets using Morningstar Interactive Research in Morningstar Direct.

Interactive research

Powered by Analytics Lab, our interactive research contains live code and doesn’t require Python skills to use.

An illustration showing a graph of excess returns in Analytics Lab within Morningstar Direct.

Analytics Lab

Investigate Morningstar data more deeply than ever to discover new opportunities for investing success.

An illustration showing the output of code using the morningstar_data Python Package.

morningstar_data Python Package

Get seamless access to Morningstar data and the flexibility to use it in your favorite coding environments with the morningstar_data Python package.

Direct Specific Questions

Explore more insights from Morningstar

Headshot of Carlos Da Costa Frias on a red circular background.
Client Success Story
6 min

How Data Drives Growth for Canada’s Top Investment Firm

Headshot of Gauhar Mahmood on a red circular background.
Customer Success Story

NEI Investments Stays Competitive and Sharp with Direct

A decorative image designed for aesthetic purposes only
Webinar
42 min

Streamline Portfolio Construction and Risk Management with Morningstar Direct

HOM_ASSTMNGMNT_BLOG_THUMB.png
Blog
5 min

7 Key Asset Management Trends and How Firms Can Respond

Resources

Download Direct

If you already have your login credentials but haven’t installed Direct yet, what are you waiting for? Get the latest version from our download page.

Start a free trial of Direct

The best way to understand how Direct can help your business is by exploring it firsthand. Start a free trial today to discover the possibilities.

Explore the Direct Learning Portal

Our learning portal is filled with resources and virtual workshops designed to help users unlock the full potential of Direct. Whether you’re a newcomer or a power user, the portal’s got something for you.

Let's collaborate