Although there is still positivity around AI, perceptions have shifted since 2025. Those who view it as a threat increased from 16% to 40% in 2026, while advisors who see the tool as a help declined from 66% to 39% in 2026.

For advisors who view it as a threat, their top reasons center on workforce and professional impact (36%), AI capabilities and information (30%), and market dynamics and commercial impact (19%).

Concerns are understandable: Investors may be less willing to pay an advisor using AI the same rate as one not using it.

Advisors can address this challenge by highlighting the ways AI helps free up time for client services and explaining their procedures in place to review AI output and ensure quality.

These tools also offer clients the ability to conduct their own research and ask more detailed questions. But AI can generate noise. This means it’s crucial for advisors to understand how clients are using the tool and help them make sense of the information they receive while maintaining alignment with their long-term goals.

Forty-two percent of advisors reported the most positive impact of AI was improving efficiency in client communications, by facilitating tasks such as summarizing notes and generating follow-ups.

This suggests that advisors see the functional benefits of AI and are also prioritizing its use in areas that can strengthen client engagement.

Looking ahead, nearly half (49%) of advisors noted that AI and advisory work, such as more efficient advisor decision-making and AI in client advisory services, will have the most significant impact on the financial advisory industry over the next three years.