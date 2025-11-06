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How to Disseminate Data Through Morningstar

Data providers and fund managers can use these templates, guidelines, and email addresses to disseminate fund data through Morningstar.

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We understand the importance of providing accurate, timely and complete fund data to financial market participants and clients.

Delivering data to Morningstar is free of charge. Please review the standards and technical requirements below so we can process your data successfully and display it correctly in our products.

 

Operational Data

Performance Data

Fund Documents

Full Holding Data