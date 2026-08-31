Morningstar's Fund Family Digest helps investors evaluate the largest fund families in a region as measured by the assets they manage in open-end funds and exchange-traded funds. This edition highlights the 100 largest fund families in Europe.

This report highlights Morningstar's data, ratings, and insights. At the forefront is the Morningstar Parent Pillar rating, which is one of the three pillars supporting the Morningstar Medalist Rating. The Parent rating reflects Morningstar analysts' assessment of how effectively an asset manager manages capital in the best interests of its investors.